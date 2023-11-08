Philippines' Miss Universe candidate Michelle Dee wins online contest

A few days before the coronation and Philippines' Miss Universe candidate Michelle Dee already bagged a win at the competition. 'We made it to the number 1 fan voted #VoiceForChange entry! Nakakaiyak and nakakataba po talaga ng puso,' Dee posted on her Instagram Tuesday night. Voice For Change is an online contest organized by the pageant, where they asked the public to vote for their favorite platform video.

In her video, Dee highlighted her advocacy on autism acceptance, inclusivity and empowerment. Dee has two siblings who are on the autism spectrum. Voice For Change is an initiative by Mouawad and CI Talks. In an official post, Miss Universe said three winners will be selected and will each receive $12,000 each for a cause of their choice. After winning this online competition, the next goal for Dee is to top the official fan voting done through the app. This win will directly affect her chances in winning the country's top crown as the candidate with the most fan votes will automatically earn a spot in the semifinal

