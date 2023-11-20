Philippines Losing Over P500 Billion Annually Due to Tax Evasion Crimes

Despite being cited as a regional leader in the fight against counterfeiting, the Philippines is losing over P500 billion annually in revenues due to tax evasion crimes, which are often associated with illicit trade activities, such as counterfeiting, smuggling and money laundering, according to the latest report by the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT).

The TRACIT country report cited the revenue losses in the Global Illicit Trade Environment Index quoting data the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The Global Illicit Trade Environment Index was also commissioned by TRACIT. The country report, released by TRACIT this November, was presented at the IP Enforcement Summit held by IPOPHL this week with the theme “Strategies for a Resilient Market and Digital Space.” At the event, IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba and TRACIT Director of Programs Louis Bonnier signed a MOU to bolster cooperation on the exchange of best practices and knowledge on IP protection, utilization and enforcemen





