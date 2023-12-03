Philippines lifts tsunami alert after 7.4 magnitude earthquake

The Philippines lifted a tsunami alert early on Sunday, December 3, as waves receded from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck the south of the country, triggering coastal evacuations and some waves in there and in Japan. Philippines' Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in Central Visayas (Phivolcs-7) has confirmed that it was not a 6.9 magnitude earthquake as earlier reported but a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.
There were no initial reports of casualties or serious damage from the quake in the Mindanao region, although some residents reported damage to buildings in the area, which is less populated than some parts of the archipelago. READ: Strong earthquake hits Surigao del Sur, tsunami alert issued by Phivolcs More than 500 aftershocks were recorded, and the Phivolcs urged caution as people resumed normal activitie
