Philippines House of Representatives Passes Bill for National Nuclear Infrastructure

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that allows the Marcos administration to develop a national nuclear infrastructure. The bill creates guidelines for the safe use of nuclear energy and establishes the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Romualdez says ready to fight for House amid budget realignmentsHouse Speaker Martin Romualdez is prepared to fight for the House of Representatives.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Romualdez hits back at House of Representatives criticsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

House of Representatives Proposes National Museum Honoring Filipino WomenThe House basic education and culture committee on Monday approved in principle bills proposing the National Museum of Filipino Women Act, which establishes a separate museum dedicated to women historical figures.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

House of Representatives Asserts Its Legislative PowerThe Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, emphasizes the exclusive responsibility of the House in exercising legislative power and its authority over the national budget. He states that no one, regardless of influence or power, can dilute the House's control over public funds as mandated by the Constitution.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

House of Representatives to Deliberate Resolution Supporting ICC Investigation of Drug WarThe House of Representatives may soon start deliberating at the committee level a resolution in favor of the International Criminal Court’s investigation of the Duterte administration’s drug war, according to one of the Makabayan bloc lawmakers who authored the resolution.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former President Duterte criticizes House of Representatives and Speaker RomualdezFormer President Rodrigo Duterte criticizes the House of Representatives and its leader, Speaker Martin Romualdez, over the allocation of funds for intelligence work. The decision to disallow the budget sought by Vice President Sara Duterte for the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education has caused tension between the Speaker and the Vice President.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »