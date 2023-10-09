Philippines House of Representatives Passes Bill for National Nuclear Infrastructure

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that allows the Marcos administration to develop a national nuclear infrastructure. The bill creates guidelines for the safe use of nuclear energy and establishes the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority.
House of Representatives Proposes National Museum Honoring Filipino WomenThe House basic education and culture committee on Monday approved in principle bills proposing the National Museum of Filipino Women Act, which establishes a separate museum dedicated to women historical figures.
House of Representatives to Deliberate Resolution Supporting ICC Investigation of Drug WarThe House of Representatives may soon start deliberating at the committee level a resolution in favor of the International Criminal Court’s investigation of the Duterte administration’s drug war, according to one of the Makabayan bloc lawmakers who authored the resolution.
