Philippines' Growing Importance in Diplomacy

It’s a palpable feeling, a sense of importance that we’ve not experienced in years. You must have noticed the flurry of high-level visits of foreign officials to Manila and the upbeat rhetoric – about experiencing a renaissance in diplomacy and reaching new heights of relationships – slicing through the air. More than anything else, it’s our geography that is putting us on the map of like-minded countries.
The Philippines is close to Taiwan, with the northernmost islands of just a heartbeat away. Equally significant is the fact that our country’s waters form part of the contentious South China Sea. was one of his priorities, stressing the need to oppose pro-independence forces in Taiwa
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »
Philippines still fastest-growing ASEAN market for vehicle productionThe Philippines continued to register the fastest growth in motor vehicle production in the ASEAN region as the country posted a 33.3-percent jump in the first nine months of the year.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »
China's disinfo campaign shows growing unease about Philippines' WPS actions An expert observed that China's recent disinformation campaign has raised a growing anxiety about the Philippines' efforts in the West Philippine Sea.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »