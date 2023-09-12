Philippines' Growing Importance in Diplomacy

It’s a palpable feeling, a sense of importance that we’ve not experienced in years. You must have noticed the flurry of high-level visits of foreign officials to Manila and the upbeat rhetoric – about experiencing a renaissance in diplomacy and reaching new heights of relationships – slicing through the air. More than anything else, it’s our geography that is putting us on the map of like-minded countries.

The Philippines is close to Taiwan, with the northernmost islands of just a heartbeat away. Equally significant is the fact that our country’s waters form part of the contentious South China Sea. was one of his priorities, stressing the need to oppose pro-independence forces in Taiwa





🏆 4. rapplerdotcom » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Back office outsourcing Philippines: Cynergy BPO - The importance of multilingual support servicesIn the vast realm of global commerce, the Philippines stands out for its dynamic back office outsourcing environment. Leading the way is Cynergy BPO, an advisory firm connecting businesses with innovative, efficient, and now, multilingual back office providers in the country. Understanding global business needs, Cynergy BPO recognized the significance…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Philippines to use diplomacy to bring home Filipinos from GazaThe wRap highlights: Israel-Hamas conflict, PSA data breach, Maggie Wilson

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Philippines still fastest-growing ASEAN market for vehicle productionThe Philippines continued to register the fastest growth in motor vehicle production in the ASEAN region as the country posted a 33.3-percent jump in the first nine months of the year.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

China's disinfo campaign shows growing unease about Philippines' WPS actions An expert observed that China's recent disinformation campaign has raised a growing anxiety about the Philippines' efforts in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

ASEAN think tank sees Philippines growing 5.9% in 2023The Philippine economy will likely post a slower growth of 5.9 percent in 2023, compared to the 46-year high of

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

International organization sees Philippines growing 5.9% in 2023The Philippine economy will likely post a slower growth of 5.9 percent in 2023, compared to the 46-year high of

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »