Philippines Government Plans Infrastructure Projects to Ease Traffic Congestion

During a conference on development, the Secretary of Transportation in the Philippines acknowledged the unacceptable state of the country's transport sector. However, he mentioned that the government has plans for infrastructure projects to alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila. One of these projects is the Metro Manila Subway, which is expected to begin partial operations by 2028. The government has increased the number of boring machines to expedite the construction process.

The subway will span 33 kilometers, connecting Valenzuela to Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 and Bicutan

