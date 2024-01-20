Philippines' Economic Prospects: A Bright Future Ahead

DATA analysis by the Pacific Report and Asean Analytics websites on YouTube have produced some startling numbers on the Philippines' economic prospects that will surely depress those Filipinos who drumbeat for China in the South China Sea dispute and the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific. The picture of the Philippines produced by these websites is of a country and economy on the cusp of robust growth and change. One cannot wish for a brighter prospect for the start of a new year.

Let's start with the Pacific Report (PR) video that was posted on YouTube on Jan.10, 2024. PR said:'The Philippines is on the cusp of robust economic growth, with projections indicating a doubling of its GDP (gross domestic product) from $400 billion in 2022 to $800 billion by 2030. By 2033, it is poised to join the ranks of Asia-Pacific economic giants, reaching a trillion dollars. This growth is supported by a decline in inflation, sound fiscal management, positive credit ratings and a low unemployment rat





TheManilaTimes

