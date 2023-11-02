Philippines does not need Chinese permission to operate at Bajo de Masinloc — DFA

China has frequently initiated incidents in the West Philippine Sea, including collisions with Philippine ships and the use of water cannons against Filipino fishermen. Citing international law, the DFA has urged Beijing to withdraw its vessels from the West Philippine Sea.

Despite the 2016 arbitral ruling favoring the Philippines, China does not acknowledge Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea and its EEZ.At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!

The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that the PNP is taking steps to protect the nation’s interests... Canada on Monday prohibited Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks.

John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...

