Philippines commemorates 127th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal's martyrdom

Today, the Philippines marks the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal, an advocate of reform but not revolution, who was shot by a firing squad for sedition, conspiracy, and rebellion. Center of the celebration is the 58-hectare bayside Rizal Park, where President Marcos will lay a wreath at the 12.7-meter granite monument erected from 1908 to 1913, where the hero’s remains are after being transferred from the Paco Cemetery in Manila.





