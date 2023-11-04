Philippines-China Railway Projects Gain 94% Positive Sentiment on Facebook

In a sentiment analysis of publicly available data on Facebook backtracking one year, findings indicate that the Philippines-China railway and other infrastructure projects gained 94 percent positive posts, according to the results of the study conducted by research think tank Capstone-Intel.

Capstone-Intel conducted the analysis on public sentiment over a span of one year regarding the ongoing cooperation between the Philippines and China in the railway sector, specifically focusing on the PNR South Long-Haul project. Throughout the period, a total of 96 posts were identified, generating 231 comments and being shared 441 times. The engagement score for these posts amounted to 695.7. Of the total posts analyzed, 94 percent are positive sentiments, while 58 percent liked the posts with 31 percent “love” reactions, said Capstone-Intel in a statement over the weekend. Meanwhile, experts privy to the Philippine-China railway cooperation said Chinese construction companies are carrying out railway project construction work in accordance with the contract. They said the Southern railway has completed the basic design, and started land acquisition and construction, design, and construction of resettlement houses for affected residents, as stated in an article published in www.shangbao.com.p

