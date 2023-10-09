Philippines Can End Reliance on Coal and Gas by 2050, Analysis Suggests

It is entirely feasible for the Philippines to end its reliance on coal and gas in favor of renewable energy sources by 2050, which can reduce electricity costs and create around one million jobs, an analysis suggested. The Philippines should end its coal habit by 2035 and phase out gas-fired generation by 2040 to attain a 1.5 Celsius compatible emissions pathway.

