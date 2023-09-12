Philippines calls on China to remove "illegal structures" in Spratlys

The Philippines has called on China to remove all its "illegal structures" in the Spratlys and cease reclamations in the South China Sea. This comes after a claim by the Chinese counterpart regarding a Philippine Navy resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal. The Philippines refuses to give prior notification for such missions.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANEWS: Brawner: Philippines lagging behind other claimant countries in SpratlysA maritime domain patrol conducted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command showed areas occupied by other claimant countries in the Spratlys as having far more modern facilities than the Philippines .

Source: gmanews | Read more »

GMANEWS: AFP: China's 'indisputable' claim over Spratlys is 'disputable' | News |AFP says China 's 'indisputable’ claim over Spratlys is 'disputable.'

Source: gmanews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Carpio debunks China lie about owning SpratlysIf you have facts on your side, pound the facts; if you have law on your side, pound the law; if you have neither facts nor law, pound the table.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Philippines denounces China for ‘dangerous and offensive’ actions in South China Sea'These dangerous and offensive maneuvers by China 's PLAN not only risk collision but also directly endanger the lives of maritime personnel from both sides,' Philippine armed forces chief Romeo Brawner says

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: China tells Philippines: Stop creating tension in South China SeaMinistry Spokesperson Mao Ning's comments came after China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea, and after Manila asked Beijing to stop provocations.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: China tells Philippines: Stop creating tension in South China SeaMinistry Spokesperson Mao Ning's comments came after China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea, and after Manila asked Beijing to stop provocations.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »