Philippines at Risk of Technological Unemployment and Income Inequality

With the Filipino youth’s declining interest in pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses, and the rapid technological advancements happening all over the world, the Philippines is at risk of technological unemployment and widening income inequality. Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.

said this during the opening ceremony of the country’s first-ever National Youth Science, Technology, and Innovation Festival (NYSTIF) that was held at The Forum Tent, PICC in Pasay City, on October 25. The four-day event, “Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Education: Vibrant, Innovative, Brilliant, and Engaging ,” aims to encourage the youth to pursue a career in STEM, and highlight the innovations and emerging technologies in the country. Solidum said that for the country to achieve economic development, the potential of science, technology, and innovation must be harnessed to thrive and survive in the new world. “We need to have a strong STEM community of young and highly competent scientists, engineers, researchers, and mathematicians that will transform the Philippine economy into a competitive, innovative, and relevant one

