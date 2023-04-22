Philippines and US Sign Nuclear Energy Cooperation Agreement

At the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders’ Summit in California last week, the Philippines and the United States signed the so-called “123 agreement” on nuclear energy cooperation. The “peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement” is required under Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act of 1954 to provide a legal basis for American companies to export nuclear fuel, reactors, equipment, and other specialized nuclear materials to other countries.

The US has 23 civil nuclear agreements with such countries as Russia, China, Canada, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Taiwan. The day before, power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) signed a cooperative agreement with US-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. to study the deployment of “one or more” small modular reactors (SMR) in the countr





