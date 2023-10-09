Philippines and US Sign Landmark Agreement for Civil Nuclear Cooperation

The Philippines and the United States signed a landmark agreement for civil nuclear cooperation. The deal, known as 123 Agreement, will facilitate the transfer of information, nuclear material, and equipment from the US to the Philippines for peaceful purposes.





