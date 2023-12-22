Philippines aims to lift 14 million people out of poverty

The national government must lift some 14 million Filipinos out of poverty to attain its goal of slashing the country’s poverty incidence rate to a single digit, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda). In a briefing on Friday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said by 2028, there would be around 130 million Filipinos.
A single-digit poverty incidence rate of 9 percent means there should only be around 11 million poor Filipinos by the end of the President’s term. Based on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there are 25.24 million poor Filipinos in the first semester of 2023. This was lower than the 26.14 million in the first semester of 2021 (“Yes, with the positive number that’s come out in the first half of 2023, the possibilities are now even higher that we will be able to achieve that single-digit target by 2028,” Balisacan said. Balisacan also said he is optimistic that the second semester poverty data will also reflect a reduction in the number of poor Filipino
