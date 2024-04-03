Philippine Sports Commission to Hold Regional Legs of Indigenous People's Games

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will hold three regional legs of the Indigenous People’s (IP) Games this year that will start in Luzon at the Municipality of Salcedo, Ilocos Sur on April 19 and 20. The IP Games made a successful comeback last year in Palawan after the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, PSC eyes Bacolod City in Visayas and General Santos City in Mindanao as possible hosts of the remaining two legs.

We are expecting to see a bigger number of participants this year, well over a thousand for all the three regional legs. We might even have an additional leg for Bangsamoro,” said Commissioner Matthew ‘Fritz’ Gaston who oversees the IP Games. “We would like to acknowledge our LGU partner and host in Ilocos Sur, headed by Gov. Jeremias “Jerry” Singson and Salcedo Mayor Ninya Grazielle Gironella-Itchon, together with our support sponsors MILO and Pocari for their assistance,” he adde

