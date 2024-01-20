Philippine Religious Leaders Pray for Peace Amidst South China Sea Tensions

Religious leaders in the Philippines joined the global celebration for the 2024 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. They emphasized the importance of loving God and neighbor amidst crisis, using the story of the Good Samaritan as an example. Redemptorist priest Ferderiz Bacong Cantiller expressed his prayers for peace in the country, homes, hearts, and especially in the South China Sea. The growing tension and trading of accusations in the disputed territory have caused anxiety.

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, defended the Philippines and criticized China's alleged risky maneuvers by its coastguards





