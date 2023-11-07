Philippine President Marcos to Visit Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii

Philippine President Marcos will visit the headquarters of the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii after attending the APEC Leaders' Summit in San Francisco. He will also meet with American investors and the Filipino community in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Honolulu. The visit to the Indo-Pacific Command will include a roundtable discussion with the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies. The agenda of the visit may include discussions on the situation in the South China Sea.

