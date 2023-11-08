Philippine police seize over P188m worth of shabu in five months

Police Regional Office-6 (PRO-6) in the Philippines has seized over P188 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine) in the past five months, according to Police Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor. This is more than double the amount of recoveries in the preceding five months. Villaflor has prioritized anti-drug operations in the region since assuming office on May 24. The Bacolod City Police Office and the Iloilo City Police Office were the top performers, seizing P64.

85 million and P57 million worth of shabu respectively. However, a police officer was killed during an anti-drug operation in Iloilo City

