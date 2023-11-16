Philippine House Committee Recommends Charges Against Police in Drug Haul Case

The House Committee on Dangerous Drugs has recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against members of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG), including former Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr., in connection with the P6.7 billion drug haul in Manila in October last year.

In Committee Report 495, the panel strongly recommended the filing of appropriate criminal and administrative charges against other individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities, including possession of illegal drugs, planting of evidence, obstruction of justice, and misappropriation of seized drugs. The committee said the 990 kilograms of shabu seized at the WPD Lending Office on October 8, 2022, was a product of drug recycling and illegally taken from the seized evidence during previous anti-drug operations of the PNP-DEG. It said there was no buy-bust operation against Ney Atadero on October 8, 2022, and he was arrested by the drug operatives because he was at the premises of the WPD building, being its caretaker, when the raid happene

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Philippine drug war critic Leila de Lima released on bail after seven years in jailLeila de Lima, a critic of the Philippine drug war, has been released on bail after nearly seven years in jail. De Lima, a former senator and human rights commissioner, was a vocal critic of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war. She was imprisoned on drug trafficking charges that she and human rights groups have called bogus.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Philippine Armed Forces Conduct Live-Fire Exercises to Test InteroperabilityThe Armed Forces of the Philippine s (AFP) held live-fire exercises in Ilocos Norte to test how well troops from different branches of service fight together. The exercise aimed to demonstrate interoperability and simulate an intrusion from the sea.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: UN Expert Urges Philippine Government to Disband Task ForceFollowing a visit to the Philippine s, United Nations Special Rapporteur Ian Fry recommends the abolition of the government’s anti-insurgency task force, saying it is “operating with impunity.” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año takes “strong exception” to Fry’s recommendation.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: House of Representatives Asserts Its Legislative PowerThe Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, emphasizes the exclusive responsibility of the House in exercising legislative power and its authority over the national budget. He states that no one, regardless of influence or power, can dilute the House's control over public funds as mandated by the Constitution.

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: White House: Hospitals and patients must be protected amid Israeli operation in GazaHospitals and the patients inside them 'must be protected,' the White House said late Tuesday when asked about an operation by its ally Israel, which has sent troops into Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PNAGOVPH: IOC President Emphasizes Need for Unity in Sporting World Amidst Geopolitical TensionsInternational Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach highlights the importance of unity in the sporting world amidst increasing geopolitical tensions during the 2023 International Federation (IF) Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Source: pnagovph | Read more »