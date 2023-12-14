Philippine Government Takes Action to Mitigate Effects of El Niño

To mitigate the effects of El Niño, the Philippine government is fast-tracking the completion of water-related infrastructure and implementing fiscal measures to help those affected by the looming nationwide drought. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the completion of irrigation facilities and supporting structures by April next year. The rains have become intermittent and the droughts are expected to last until the second quarter.





