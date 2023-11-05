Philippine Gaming Industry Expects Growth Opportunities

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PARCOR) chairman and chief executive Ajejandro Tengco highlights the growth opportunities for the Philippine gaming industry. He predicts that gross gaming revenues will reach or exceed the 2019 record. PAGCOR plans to receive 3,000 new slot machines by January 2024.

