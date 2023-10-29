Philippine Fleet wraps up live-fire drills off Zambales

PF commander Rear Adm. Renato David said Philippine sailors were able to hone their skills in manning and operating modern platforms and air assets during the training exercises from Oct. 23 to 27.

On Oct. 26, the PF said its missile frigates BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Antonio Luna conducted gunnery exercises with a multi-purpose attack craft armed with a Spike-ER missile, referring to the extended range surface-to-surface missile, during which the assets were able to successfully fire their weapons at the vicinity of Capones Island in San Antonio, Zambales.

“The successful conduct of these major training activities significantly fulfills the overall objectives of Exercise Pagbubuklod to optimize the utilization of assets and equipment, train personnel, and develop tactics and procedures ensuring success in the area of operations,” it added. headtopics.com

