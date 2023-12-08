Philippine Fleet Receives Two Additional FAICs from Israel Shipyards

On November 18, 2023, the Philippine Fleet received two additional FAICs, PG-906 and PG-907, from Israel Shipyards Ltd. The commissioning of these two ships is scheduled to take place sometime in December. Upon commissioning, the Philippine Fleet will have a total of six FAICs in its inventory, and an additional three are slated for delivery within the next two years.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Government Accuses China Coast Guard of Using Water Cannon in West Philippine SeaMANILA, Philippines: The Philippine government accused a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel of using water cannon in an attempt to prevent a Philippine vessel from conducting another rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to Filipino military personnel stationed on board BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS)...

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

House Speaker condemns Chinese Coast Guard's aggression against Philippine boatsSpeaker Martin Romualdez said 'unprovoked act of hostility' is a 'direct violation' of Philippine sovereign rights and international laws.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

DND: China aggression in Philippine EEZ increased after US bases oustedA Department of National Defense (DND) official said Tuesday that Chinese incursions and harassment of Filipino maritime vessels and fisherfolk inside the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ) increased after the country kicked out the US military bases in the 1990s.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Roque proposes solutions to conflicting claims on West Philippine SeaLawyer Harry Roque has proposed a “no all-or-nothing rule” and a “common maritime heritage zone” for the five claimant states to the Spratly Islands, which could help peacefully resolve the West Philippine Sea territorial dispute.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »