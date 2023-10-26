Philippine Fleet holds specialized training off the coast of Zambales

Naval and air assets of the Philippine Fleet (PF) on Wednesday started specialized training drills aimed at improving the interoperability and efficiency of newly acquired platforms of the service.

In a statement, PF spokesperson Lt. Giovanni Badidles said these exercises are all part of the ongoing “Exercise Pagbubuklod,” which started October 23 and will end on the 27th. Badidles said the “seagoing phase” of the exercise took place on October 25 and 26 at the vicinity of Capones Island, San Antonio, Zambales.

Participating naval and air units include the recently acquired guided missile frigates BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151); landing dock BRP Tarlac (LD-601); fast attack interdiction crafts (FAIC) BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG-902) and BRP Gener Tinangag (PG-903); patrol vessels BRP Valentin Diaz (PS177) and BRP Ladislao Diwa (PS-178); three missile-capable multi-purpose attack craft (MPACs), and the Naval Air Wing’s Maritime Unmanned Aerial Reconnaissance Squadron (MUARS) Flight... headtopics.com

“These assets and personnel carried out exercises and maneuvers in strategic locations to enhance capabilities on electronic warfare operations, anti-submarine warfare, unmanned aerial system surveillance and reconnaissance, air defense exercise, surface warfare exercise, ‘high value unit’ protection, swarm tactics and littoral operations,” Badidles added.

Also tested was the communications compatibility of the fleet assets to the PF headquarters via marine radio, ship-to-air, and ship-to-ground communications toward a seamless interoperability. “These exercises will enable the Fleet to raise its level of readiness and optimize the proper utilization of its modernizing platforms and systems to address traditional and non-traditional challenges,” Badidles noted. headtopics.com

