The Philippine Fencing Association on Wednesday spoke up about the transfer of Maxine Esteban to Cote d'Ivoire. Maxine Esteban is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics carrying the flag of Cote d'Ivoire after she switched federations in 2023. According to the PFA, Sam Catantan is the top-ranked Philippine fencer in the women's foil category. 'Since 2017.

Ms Catantan has produced better results overall in international tournaments approved and budgeted by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the PFA,' the fencing body said. 'The results show Ms. Esteban's individual performance and medal haul are: one (1) bronze medal against Ms. Catantan's two (2) golds, one (1) silver, and two (2) bronzes. Ms Esteban's other medal contributions were from women's foil team events, of which Ms. Catantan was also a member.' According to the PFA, when Catantan and Esteban participate in the same competitions or go against each other, the former prevails over the latter

