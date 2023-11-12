Philippine drug war critic Leila de Lima released on bail after seven years in jail

After nearly seven years in jail, Leila de Lima, a critic of the Philippine drug war, has been released on bail. De Lima, a former senator and human rights commissioner, was a vocal critic of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war. She was imprisoned on drug trafficking charges that she and human rights groups have called bogus. De Lima, who never lost faith, campaigned from her cell for justice, human rights, and the rule of law.

