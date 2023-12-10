Philippine Coastguard Accuses China of Firing Water Cannon at Resupply Vessels

A Philippine coastguard official accused China of firing a water cannon and ramming its resupply vessels in the South China Sea, with one of the ships suffering “serious engine damage” during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal off Palawan.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Government Accuses China Coast Guard of Using Water Cannon in West Philippine SeaMANILA, Philippines: The Philippine government accused a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel of using water cannon in an attempt to prevent a Philippine vessel from conducting another rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to Filipino military personnel stationed on board BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS)...

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Christmas convoy to West Philippine Sea asked to skirt Philippine outpostThe civilian-led 'Christmas convoy' to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) was asked to skirt the Philippine outpost aboard the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal, the National Security Council (NCS) said, as Chinese ships massed in the contested area days before the convoy sailed.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China's Coast Guard Fires Water Cannon at Philippine VesselsChina's Coast Guard fired a water cannon at the vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) headed to Scarborough Shoal. The BFAR vessels were on a mission to distribute supplies to fisherfolk in the area. The Chinese Coast Guard initially held back from firing but soon targeted the Philippine vessels with the water cannon.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Philippines seeks Code of Conduct with China in West Philippine SeaThe issue of tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) or the arbitral ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) against China’s expansive sea claims were not included in the resolution filed by the Philippines during the 31st Asian-- READ:

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »