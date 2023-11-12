Philippine Armed Forces Conduct Live-Fire Exercises to Test Interoperability

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted live-fire exercises in Ilocos Norte to test the coordination between different branches of service. The exercise took place at the 4th Marine Brigade headquarters in Burgos, facing the West Philippine Sea. It was part of the ongoing AFP Joint Exercises Dagat-Langit-Lupa (AJEX DAGIT-PA), simulating an intrusion from the sea.

