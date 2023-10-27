PH1 World Developers receives back-to-back real estate awards

PH1 World Developers (PH1WD) is making waves with back-to-back property development awards this September.

The company took home two top spots in this year’s Lamudi Philippines The Outlook 2023 Real Estate Awards. PH1 World Developers was named “Real Estate Innovator of the Year” for using “progressive building solutions to address the country’s housing backlog”, and “Best Boutique Developer in Luzon” for addressing the “specific aesthetic and functional needs of its clientele”.

Meanwhile, PH1WD projects also received awards for excellence in concept and design. My Enso Lofts, located in Timog, Quezon City, was recognized as “Best Loft Type Condominium” by South-East Asian awards-giving body Dot Property Awards last September 14. headtopics.com

“We are honored by the support shown by our peers in property development as we pursue our mission to disrupt property development conventions in the Philippines,” said Gigi Alcantara, PH1WD President.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the belief of our clients and partners in our developments. We will continue to introduce innovative concepts to our properties and innovative engineering solutions to deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers,” she continued. headtopics.com

“Through this concept, we give more than extra space to our customers. We also give extra value to their investment thanks to the value engineering capabilities of our parent company Megawide,” said Alcantara.

In July of this year, PH1WD was officially acquired by listed infrastructure developer Megawide Construction Corporation, a strategic move for both parties that unlocks more possibilities in the areas of design, engineering and construction of vertical and horizontal projects. headtopics.com

