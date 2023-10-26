PH to file case vs. China over coral harvesting in WPS

Remulla on Thursday met with former Supreme Court justice and former Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza, international environmental law expert Antonio Oposa, and Coast Guard spokesperson for West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela to discuss the case against China."Kasi ang apektado naman nito hindi lang yung bansa natin, ang apektado dito is yung buong mundo. Yung sinisira nila na pinapanganakan ng isda, hindi na babalik. Eh kung diyan manggagaling ang gamot sana.

The justice secretary pointed out that there is plenty of evidence that can be used but they will gather more to build a strong case However, during the meeting there was a suggestion to use the term"Sea of Asia" instead of West Philippine Sea, which the Justice department clarifiedthat is a strategy to make the case relevant to the international community."This is in no way an indication of the Philippines diluting or weakening its territorial claims or stance," the DOJ said in a statement.

It explained the primary intention is to engage the international community"in a way that transcends territorial disputes." "The spotlight here is not on the ongoing China vs. Philippines territorial dispute," the DOJ added."Instead, we are choosing to focus on the more pressing issue at hand: the environmental degradation and destruction by China of the waters around Asia." headtopics.com

