PH tankers bag 2 bronze medals in Para Games

Veteran swimmer Gawilan cops Team PHL 1st gold medal in Hangzhou 4th Asian Para Games VETERAN swimmer Ernie Gawilan achieved the coveted golden breakthrough for Team Philippines on Tuesday night by retaining his men's 400-meter freestyle S7 crown almost unchallenged at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games swimming championships in China.

PHL chess bets off to strong start in Asian Para Games in HangzhouTHE national chess team opened its campaign in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on a promising note Monday as the men's and women's PI (physically impaired) athletes won all their three matches in the first round of the standard events.

Gawilan's gold to boost PH para athletes in HangzhouPPC president Mike Barredo believes that Ernie Gawilan's golden breakthrough in the 4th Asian Para Games last Tuesday will get the ball rolling for Team Philippines.

PH para chess team bags 3 golds in HangzhouThe Philippine para chess team bagged three gold medals at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on Thursday.

PH para chessers poised for strong finish in Para GamesHANGZHOU – Filipino para chessers paced three divisions in both individual and team standings Wednesday, inching closer in delivering the country another potential golden windfall in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games chess tournament at the Hangzhou Qi-Yuan Chess Hall here.

