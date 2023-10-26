PH takes great strides toward clean energy

Energy has been a valuable resource among countries and societies because it powers nearly everything people need to navigate their daily schedules. But despite energy’s advantages, it also has harmful effects when used excessively.

The Philippines is among those countries that switched to using sustainable energy to maintain the processes of various industries as demand continues to go up. There’s also hydropower, which harnesses the energy of moving water from higher to lower elevations. Reservoir hydropower plants rely on stored water in a reservoir, while run-of-river hydropower plants harness power from the available water flow.Numerous initiatives for clean energy nationwide have been successfully implemented throughout the years. Various factors, like intent, partnership, and more, contributed to its success in providing sustainable energy for Filipinos.

Another way the Philippines encourages private sectors to switch to renewable energy is by incentivizing efforts toward embracing sustainability. For instance, the Philippine Board of Investments introduced additional incentives for registered projects to generate electricity through renewable energy facilities. headtopics.com

This partnership can also reduce the Philippines’ dependence on fossil fuel-derived energy while boosting sustainable development within the local society and economy. Besides making meaningful partnerships to provide Filipinos with clean energy, some private institutions also made significant contributions or investments to ensure an effective proliferation of clean energy.

Burning fossil fuels adds more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere than the planet can store and remove, being a significant cause of a rise in global temperatures.

