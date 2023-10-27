PH stocks fall below 6,000 after rate hike

The Philippine Stock Exchange index fell below the 6,000 level Friday as investors digested the 25 basis-point interest rate hike implemented by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Regina Capital and Development Corp head of sales Luis Limlingan said investors also evaluated the slew of corporate earnings that came out on Friday. And while figures showed the US economy enjoyed its best growth since late 2021 during the third quarter, observers said there was a belief it had peaked and the new year would see a slowdown.

But blockbuster earnings from Amazon and Intel after the markets closed—and a surge in after-hours trade—provided Asian traders with hope for a bounce in New York at the end of the week.London, Paris and Frankfurt rose in the morning. headtopics.com

Officials have lined up in recent months to say that while there might not be any more cuts, rates could be kept at two-decade highs for an extended period. And Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management added that with the economy still resilient, the question was whether it could slow enough to bring yields down to four percent from close to five percent.

Philippines Headlines

