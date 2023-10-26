PH seals treaty on repatriation of convicts with Great Britain

The Philippines and the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday signed a treaty that would allow prisoners to serve the remaining years of their jail terms in their home country.

“The Treaty, aligning with international standards, offers a framework where individuals sentenced in one Contracting State can opt to serve their sentences in their native country,” Remulla said in a statement.

Under the accord, the DOJ chief said “Filipinos convicted in the UK can now choose to serve their remaining sentences in the Philippines, easing their reintegration into society upon completion.” The DOJ Secretary noted that the new treaty complements the already existing PH-UK Extradition Treaty and the PH-UK Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters which were signed in London in 2009. headtopics.com

“By the Special Authority issued on 21 July 2023, His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. assigned Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin L. Chan to helm the Negotiating Panel,” the DOJ statement read.

