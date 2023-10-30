PH scores first win in Pan Continental Curling Championships

On Facebook, the World Curling Federation congratulated the national team for the first victory.

It is the first of seven divisional games for the Philippine side, who are making their debut in the event.The Philippine team is composed of skip Marc Pfister, vice skip Christian Haller, Enrico Pfister, Alan Frei, and Benjo Delarmente.The Philippines is slated to play India and Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Indian 13-year-old makes cut at Asia-Pacific Amateur ChampionshipsThirteen-year-old Kartik Singh became the youngest player to make the cut at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships, but the Indian golf prodigy will not be posting an historic win after slumping to an 81 on Saturday, Oct. 28. Read more ⮕

Army dominates ROTC Games National ChampionshipsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Boxers La Cruz, López recover some pride for Cuba at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — Once a sports superpower, Cuba now celebrates every gold medal at the Pan American Games. Two of them came on Friday with two-time Olympic boxing champions and kept the team from the Communist island in competition with its Caribbean rivals the Dominican Republic. Read more ⮕

Surprising Colombia wins baseball gold medal at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — South American baseball has eclipsed the Caribbean and North America at the Pan American Games. Two teams with little tradition in the sport played the tournament's final on Saturday, with Colombia ending as gold medalist after a sound 9-1 win against Brazil. Neither had ever been in the decider. Read more ⮕

UAAP: FEU women sweep round 1 of chess after beating UPFEU completed a first-round sweep after dominating UP, 3-1, in Round 6 of the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Chess Championships. Read more ⮕

Brodeths eye ‘doubles’Siblings Kimi and Kenzo Brodeth go for another pair of “doubles” in the Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior Tennis Championships beginning Tuesday at the Praxevilla courts in Dumaguete. Read more ⮕