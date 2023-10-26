PH’s Nicole Borromeo finishes 3rd runner-up in Miss International 2023

During the question-and-answer round, Borromeo was asked: “The Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs by the United Nations have targets that are set to be achieved by 2030. What have you done so far in terms of SDGs initiatives?"

Borromeo answered:"As someone who experienced the wrath of natural disasters, home is everything. I’ve worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity under the SDG goals of number 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities."

"It is through this volunteer work that I could see in the faces of the children how much they wanted to help, how much they wanted to be a part of the future. Because when it comes to sustainability, we must keep in mind that it’s not only for the next generation but to include them in the process," she added.Meanwhile,other runners-up were: Colombia's Sofia Osio (first runner-up); Peru's Camila Diaz (second runner-up); and Bolivia's Vanessa Hayes (fourth runner-up). headtopics.com

The first Miss International crown for the Philippines was won by Gemma Cruz-Araneta in 1964, followed by Aurora Pijuan in 1970 and Melanie Marquez in 1979. Filipinos had to wait for 26 years before Precious Lara Quigaman ended the country's drought at Miss International in 2005.Daniel Radcliffe directs spotlight to his stunt double who was paralyzed during ‘Deathly Hallows’ accident

PH bet Nicole Borromeo in Miss International Top 15Nicole Borromeo continues her journey to the Miss International crown. Read more ⮕

PH bet Nicole Borromeo joins Miss International Top 7Nicole Borromeo is just one step away from the Miss International crown. Read more ⮕

PH bet Nicole Borromeo wins 3rd runner-up at Miss International 2023 pageant in JapanCebuana beauty queen Nicole Borromeo won third runner-up at the 61st Miss International beauty pageant held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, Oct. 26. Read more ⮕

PH’s Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-upAndrea Rubio of Venezuela is Miss International 2023 Read more ⮕

Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 3rd runner-upNicole Borromeo nearly won the Miss International crown as she finished as a third runner-up in this year's pageant. Read more ⮕

Philippines' Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-upPhilippines' bet Nicole Borromeo won the Miss International crown held in Tokyo, Japan earlier today. Read more ⮕