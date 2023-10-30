PH’s most expensive coin sold for P1.4 million

León Gallery has achieved another record, but this time, not for works of fine art but a pocket-sized piece of our history.

Just 118 lots into the first day of its León Exchange 29th Online Auction, the auction house broke the record for the most expensive Philippine coin ever sold in the country -- an 1899 barilla dating from the time of the first Philippine Republic, when the country had just declared its independence from Spain.

The said barilla commanded a striking sum of P1.4 million, nearly 29 times its modest starting price of P50,000. It was only less than five minutes into the bidding when the coin snatched this stunning achievement.In an interview with León Gallery, antique and history buff and investment banker Sandy Lichauco says that among the four lots of barillas that were offered in the auction, the now-record holder was the one he knew “would be the best performer given its historical value. headtopics.com

“The other barrillas came at a time when there was a need for loose change in a growing economy in Manila at that time. But this token or this particular barilla was suspected to have been used specifically for a particular area at a very important time in our history: at the time when General Lawton won the battle of Laguna de Bay and the need for small change had to be addressed,” Lichauco adds.

He continues: “I say ‘suspected’ because the only source of information for it is the account of Dra. Angelita Legarda , who had specifically written about the coin and its ‘suspected use’ in a monograph of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas back in 1978, at the same time she had received this specific coin from a collector. So again, the historical value and strength of the provenance of the coin why it ‘outperformed’ the other coins in the auction. headtopics.com

Woman receives P70,000 cash from husband of BSKE betTACLOBAN CITY – An alleged vote-buying incident was reported to the police in Barangay Tuburan, Calubian, Leyte, on the eve of the barangay elections on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

Naga City offers P200,000 reward for info on vote-buyingLEGAZPI CITY, Albay – The city government of Naga in Camarines Sur is offering a P200,000 reward to individuals who can give verifiable information regarding vote-buying in the barangay elections in the city on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕

P6,000 per vote? Cagayan de Oro barangay faces massive vote-buying controversyNamfrel says voters allegedly receive as much as P6,000 each from one of the groups competing for Barangay Carmen council seats Read more ⮕

P6,000 per vote? Cagayan de Oro barangay faces massive vote-buying controversyNamfrel says voters allegedly receive as much as P6,000 each from one of the groups competing for Barangay Carmen council seats Read more ⮕

‘Not in a million years’: PH-US relations won’t go sourDefining the News Read more ⮕