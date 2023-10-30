PH's biggest barangay a challenge for elected officials

MANILA — Electors at the country’s biggest barangay on Monday said they want elected local officials to prioritize managing peace and order as the first village polls in 5 years came to a close.Carmina Rosales, who works the graveyard shift at a convenience store, said riots among groups of youths are among their constant problems in the community.“Halos po sa kada duty ko ng gabi, laging may riot talaga ang kabataan dito sa Phase 1, diyan sa may palengke….

Tess Sunio, another resident, said she wants their elected officials to ramp up security and regulate merrymaking in streets that usually turn violent.“Gusto ko kasi mayroong hotline talaga ng barangay para in case of emergency may matatawagan. Dito kasi, wala," Sunio added.Despite the huge population of voters, Monday’s elections was smooth-sailing and organized, according to an election officer.“Very smooth naman ‘yong flow ng ating mga voters and calm lang naman lahat...

