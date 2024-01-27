PH-MADE JEEPNEYS FIRST

Speaker Martin Romualdez assures local jeepney manufacturers they will be the priority in the implementation of the PUV modernization program during their meeting in Makati City on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. He is joined by Ed Sarao of Sarao Motors (seated, second from left), and Elmer Francisco of Francisco Motors (seated, third from left), as well Deputy Speaker and Quezon Rep. David Suarez and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co. Ver NovenoSpeaker Ferdinand Martin G.

Romualdez on Friday pledged support for local manufacturers of modern jeepneys, reiterating their priority status within the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which is now subject to a thorough review. “Our priority will be Philippine-made as this will bring out Philippine jobs and all other benefits,” Romualdez said during a dialogue conducted by the leaders of the House of Representatives with local jeepney manufacturers in Makati City on Frida





