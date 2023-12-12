PH files diplomatic protest vs China

The Department of Foreign Affairs filed a diplomatic protest against China for firing a water cannon at Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea. The Chinese ambassador to Manila was summoned following the incident. Chinese ships fired water cannons at two Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships delivering supplies to Filipino fishermen at Scarborough Shoal.
China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.
Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.
Philippines Urges China to Dismantle Infrastructures in the West Philippine SeaThe Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Beijing to dismantle its infrastructures, halt all reclamations, and take full accountability for the damages caused in the West Philippine Sea.
