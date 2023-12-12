PH files diplomatic protest vs China

The Department of Foreign Affairs filed a diplomatic protest against China for firing a water cannon at Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea. The Chinese ambassador to Manila was summoned following the incident. Chinese ships fired water cannons at two Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships delivering supplies to Filipino fishermen at Scarborough Shoal.





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

China Coast Guard harasses Philippine vessels in West Philippine SeaThe China Coast Guard (CCG) harassed anew Philippine vessels in the Scarborough Shoal and Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, and Sunday, December 10, respectively, causing significant damage to the Philippine ships.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

China Coast Guard ship rams Philippine boat in West Philippine SeaA China Coast Guard ship rammed a Philippine boat delivering supplies to Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. This incident occurred after several Philippine fishing boats were subjected to 'illegal and aggressive actions' by Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Christmas convoy to West Philippine Sea asked to skirt Philippine outpostThe civilian-led 'Christmas convoy' to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) was asked to skirt the Philippine outpost aboard the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal, the National Security Council (NCS) said, as Chinese ships massed in the contested area days before the convoy sailed.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines Urges China to Dismantle Infrastructures in the West Philippine SeaThe Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Beijing to dismantle its infrastructures, halt all reclamations, and take full accountability for the damages caused in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »