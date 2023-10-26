PH fabric is star of Oliver Tolentino's latest Hollywood show

Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine fabrics claimed the spotlight at Oliver Tolentino’s show at the Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Showcasing Filipino artistry in Hollywood is something of a mission for the designer since he opened his first U.S. shop in 2009."This is very close to my heart because this is my first time to do a purely eco-fashion show showcasing our local fabrics," said the FilAm designer. "What I did with this local fabric is make it very edgy, very couture, very wearable."

As customary, Tolentino’s muse, Filipina supermodel Tutay Maristela opened the show. It features 25 eco-fashion couture creations.The designer explained why Philippine fabrics derived from pineapple, abaca, and water hyacinth, promote sustainability while delivering style."What’s nice is you can drape it, it looks structured," he said. "There, you will see the dress as couture. It’s nice to show the whole world that our fabric can compete internationally. headtopics.com

Asked where he sources the pineapple fabrics, Tolentino said he toured Aklan in the Philippines to meet the weavers. "I saw how tedious to make this fabric that’s why I'm more inspired to showcase it because the artisans of the Philippines are very creative," he added.The designer also upcycled some of his previous creations, further emphasizing the importance of sustainability in fashion.

On describing his growth as an artist and a fashion designer, he said: "When you grow older, designing becomes more exciting because of your experience." "You will see the transformation of your collection from when you were starting and up to now, and when you see it, you feel good about it," Tolentino said. headtopics.com

