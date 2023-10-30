PH ends World Combat Games with 2-5-5 medal haul

Ju-jitsu fighter Kaila Napolis, who won the bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games, captured the country's first gold medal at the women's ne-waza 52-kilogram event, after defeating Anael Pannetier in her final, 2-0.On Sunday, the muaythai pair of Alyssa Kylie Mallari and Rhichein Yosorez gave the country its second gold medal.

The Philippine wushu team also contributed medals with Agatha Wong and Clemente Tabugara winning silver and Thornton Sayan and Jones Inso taking bronze. Tabugara and Inso were fresh off bronze medals during the Asian Games before heading to Riyadh.The Philippine team also took home medals in the grappling events, with Maria Aisa Ratcliff and Fierre Afan each taking a bronze in their respective events.

