PH, China wrangle over shoal 'incursion'

Medel Aguilar confirmed contact between the Philippine Navy's BRP Conrado Yap and a Chinese warship near Bajo de Masinloc but denied that the Philippine vessel was restricted by the Chinese military.He said BRP Conrado Yap was conducting a sovereignty patrol when it sighted a PLA vessel some 2.7 nautical miles away.'There was no restriction because how can they restrict us in our own area, in our own maritime zone?' Aguilar said.

