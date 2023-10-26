PH boosts Asian Para Games bid after 3-gold chess haul

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.PSC Media Pool

Redor held Turkmen top seed Atabayev Aygdogdy to a draw in the seventh and final round, leading the men’s squad to a sweep of the B2-B3 standard event to emerge as the country’s first double gold medalist in the continental tournament.

Armand Subaste was the next best Filipino chess player with 4 points after drawing Tajikistan’s Suhrob Hamdamov as the national squad, which includes Darry Bernardo, finished with 9.5 points in clinching the team gold. headtopics.com

Mendoza, however, took the mint with the winner-over-the-other rule after beating the top Indon in the previous rounds. The golden feats also made up for the setbacks in the men’s P1 event where the Philippines got dethroned in both the team and individual events by Indonesia following the setback of FIDE Master Sander Severino to veteran No. 1 Tirto in the final round.

“We were actually eyeing six golds entering today’s round but the strategy and the breaks didn’t go our way yesterday,” said national para chess coach James Infiesto. “Luckily, we won half our goals today.” headtopics.com

Redor, a winner of one gold, two silvers, and one bronze in Jakarta five years ago, said he also hopes to add more to the country’s output in the rapid event. “I was ahead but made a blunder in the 28th move that led to the loss. So this gold is bittersweet because I felt I let my team down,” she said. “Had I won, we could have had the team silver at the very least.”

