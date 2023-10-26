PH bet Nicole Borromeo joins Miss International Top 7

The Philippine representative made it to the Top 7 of this year's competition, which kicked off Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

The rest of the finalists include candidates from Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico Thailand, Bolivia, and Peru. Borromeo is aiming for the Philippines' seventh Miss International title. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.

