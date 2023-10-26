PH bet finishes 3rd in Miss International 2023

Venezuela's Andrea Rubio took home the coveted title, besting 69 other candidates. She succeeded Germany's Jasmin Selberg.Colombia's Sofia Osio Luna finished first runner up; Peru's Camila Diaz Daneri as third runner-up; and Bolivia's Vanessa Hayes Schutt as fourth runner up.
Borromeo won the local title — Binibining Pilipinas International — in 2022, but only got to compete this year because of the pageant's cancellation in 2020.Last year's candidate, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15.The 23-year-old Borromeo was hoping to win the country's seventh Miss International crown after Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Versoza (2016).
