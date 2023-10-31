PH among top 10 remote work hubs

In a statement, the PCO said Manila is considered a top global destination for remote work along with other ideal destinations in Asia, South America, and Europe.Tokyo, Japan was listed as the top destination; followed by Da Nang, Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Penang, Malaysia; and Montevideo, Uruguay, in 6th place.

Rounding up the top 10 fast-growing hubs are Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh cities in Vietnam; and Ljubljana, Slovenia. The Nomad List ranks destinations by growth rates of check-ins made by tens of thousands of Nomad List members.

The company said it uses live data in analyzing 299,531 check-ins registered from January to October 2023. The latest data give travelers and workers an idea of the most popular remote work hubs based on current rankings on Nomad List.

As a platform, Nomad List said it finds the best places in the world to live, work, and travel as a remote worker, collecting millions of data points every second on thousands of cities around the world, from costs of living, temperature, to safety.

The Marcos government has been enticing businesses to come to the Philippines, considering the country’s young, highly skilled, and English-speaking workforce. The government said the Philippines is also ideal for business due to its sustained economic growth rate, current bureaucratic reforms, and the administration’s ongoing thrust for infrastructure development.

