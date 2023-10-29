PFF urges fans to pack Rizal Memorial for World Cup qualifiers

With the Asian World Cup Qualifiers looming and a familiar old foe coming into town, there’s a call for all hands on deck to transform the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium into a fortress of screaming, cheering and applauding home fans.

Come Thursday, November 16, the Philippine Football Federation is calling on all supporters to pack and fill the venerable old stadium against Philippe Troussier’s Golden Star Warriors. The Rizal Memorial Football Stadium has been the venue of some of historic results, from that 1-nil win over Malaysia in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games, the 4-nil thrashing of Sri Lanka in the Philippines’ first ever appearance in the second leg of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers back in July 2011, the 3-2 triumph over the Democratic Republic of Korea in the 2018 in March of 2016 that was also for the World Cup Qualifiers, and the thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 win during the Asian Cup...

“We want to finish the year strong,” said PFF General Secretary Mikhail “Coco” Torre. “Our Filipinas did an amazing job in New Zealand, and now it’s the Azkals’ turn to play at home.” “The first focus is the fan experience where we make sure the fans will enjoy good food, beverages, mini-games and entertainment in the match venue,” said Torre. headtopics.com

The last time Filipino football fans packed the grand old stadium was for a friendly between the Azkals and the David Beckham-led Los Angeles Galaxy back in 2011.

